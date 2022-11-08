Wipro invests in new dedicated VMware business unit

Wipro will launch a new dedicated VMware-focused business aligned to Wipro’s broader strategy of driving growth through strategic partnerships.

The unit will focus on the power of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services’ in-depth expertise across industries along with VMware Cross-Cloud services to help enterprises drive enhanced agility, speed, and innovation. The goal will be to streamline VMware implementations and accelerate deployment of applications, leading to better, faster ROI. Wipro will offer a full portfolio of digital transformation services in collaboration with VMware across industries, with major focus on Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, and Consumer and Retail. The unit will leverage Wipro’s 10,000+ domain experts in these verticals including the expertise acquired through acquisitions like Capco and Designit.

“Multi-cloud, modern applications and anywhere workspace strategies are increasingly more critical to enterprise success,” said Monty Bhatia, Vice President, Global Systems Integrators, VMware. “We are thrilled to join forces with Wipro to tap into our collective strengths and help make adoption of digital transformation strategy easier for large enterprises. Together, we look forward to providing enterprises with the Cloud Smart solutions and services they need to achieve value from technology investments faster, compete more effectively, and operate their businesses more efficiently and securely.”

“The innovative solutions we have created with VMware thus far enable enterprises to accelerate the development and deployment of more secure modern apps and empower their global workforce while dramatically simplifying the management of a multi-cloud infrastructure,” said Jason Eichenholz, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Ecosystems & Partnerships, Wipro Limited.

