vRAN powered by Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service on Intel

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is working with Intel to boost Telco adoption of cloud-native network solutions.

AWS is planning to certify a specific set of use cases for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) Anywhere on Intel Xeon scalable platforms. These platforms will be commercially available solutions from leading OEMs.

As part of this effort, each company will bring key expertise to develop reference architectures with the following deliverables that can be sourced by service providers:

Certification of bare-metal deployments of Amazon EKS Anywhere on third-party, Intel-based compute platforms

Ability to deploy customized OS with Amazon EKS Anywhere and third-party hardware (firmware, accelerator firmware, NICs, BIOS settings)

AWS solution architects and specialists will work with Intel to validate Amazon EKS Anywhere with Intel’s FlexRAN reference software. Other validated platform components include open source projects such as Multus, SR-IOV, DPDK, MacvLAN, and IPvLAN.

https://community.intel.com/t5/Blogs/Tech-Innovation/Edge-5G/Amazon-EKS-Anywhere-Certifies-on-Intel-Xeon-Scalable-Processors/post/1432529