Vodafone New Zealand extends Nokia’s Voice Core

Building on a 30-year partnership, Vodafone New Zealand has agreed to extend Nokia’s Voice Core services to an additional one million subscribers across the country.

Vodafone New Zealand is already using Nokia’s high-performance Voice Core services for one million subscribers. Nokia will also supply its NetAct application for network management and seamless daily network operations as well as its Voice Core network solution to help Vodafone New Zealand extend superior voice services to more subscribers and tourists.

The initiative is the next phase of the existing program, where Vodafone New Zealand and Nokia transformed the end customer voice experience by providing Voice Core services on a fully virtualized core network.

This extended program will further improve the resiliency and redundancy of Vodafone New Zealand's Voice Core network and ensure that the network is always using the latest software. It will also introduce VoLTE roaming which has become crucial as several operators are shutting down legacy 2G and 3G networks to improve cost economics and to use the spectrum for 5G.

Sharina Nisha, Head of Networks at Vodafone New Zealand, said: “At Vodafone we’re helping customers unlock the magic of technology, better connecting them through our award winning Smart Network. We’re delighted to build on Nokia’s solution to provide Voice Core services to our subscribers by extending high-definition voice services to an additional million users. This crucial project is another great step forward in our 30-year partnership with Nokia, delivering a more awesome Aotearoa through innovation for both local customers and our very welcome visitors to New Zealand.”

