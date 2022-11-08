VMware Cloud on Equinix Metal targets low latency

VMware and Equinix announced a new distributed cloud service that will deliver a more performant, secure, an cloud option to support enterprise applications.

VMware Cloud on Equinix Metal will combine VMware-managed and supported cloud infrastructure as a service with Equinix’s interconnected, global Bare Metal as a Service offering. The service will extend customers’ cloud environments into distributed metro locations. The service is targeted at distributed cloud use cases including smart cities, video analytics, game development, real-time financial market trading, retail POS, and a variety of use cases using IoT and ML/Inference. The service will include VMware Cloud for consistent multi-cloud infrastructure and operations and Equinix Metal, an automated bare metal and interconnection offering delivered as a service across Equinix’s global International Business Exchange (IBX) footprint.

“Customers to date have lacked a suitable cloud option that combines on-premises security and control “As companies accelerate their digital transformation by adopting hybrid multi-cloud architectures, they require consistent application experiences that span private and public clouds, and reach from the core to the edge,” said Zachary Smith, Global Head of Edge Infrastructure Services at Equinix. “We are pleased to partner with VMware to provide an on-demand, dedicated cloud infrastructure solution that can be deployed globally. Customers benefit from secure connections to their critical private or on-prem environments and also to the thousands of clouds, networks and other ecosystem participants that come together at Equinix.”

