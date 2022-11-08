VMware Cloud on Equinix Metal targets low latency

VMware and Equinix announced a new distributed cloud service that will deliver a more performant, secure, an cloud option to support enterprise applications.
“Customers to date have lacked a suitable cloud option that combines on-premises security and control “As companies accelerate their digital transformation by adopting hybrid multi-cloud architectures, they require consistent application experiences that span private and public clouds, and reach from the core to the edge,” said Zachary Smith, Global Head of Edge Infrastructure Services at Equinix. “We are pleased to partner with VMware to provide an on-demand, dedicated cloud infrastructure solution that can be deployed globally. Customers benefit from secure connections to their critical private or on-prem environments and also to the thousands of clouds, networks and other ecosystem participants that come together at Equinix.”
http://www.vmware.com