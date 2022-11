Video perspective on the Pluggables and CPO Debate

https://youtu.be/wVAKhSgQX8k

Here is an overview of the first Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) and Pluggables Summit presented by Optica and the Consortium for On-board Optics (COBO). The event was help 26-26-October-2022 at the DuPont Silicon Valley Innovation Center.

Perspectives from:

0:00 Jose Pozo, CTO, Optica

2:00 Jake Joo, Site Leader & Sr. Technology Manager, DuPont Silicon Valley Innovation Center

2:58 Tiger Ninomiya, Sr. Technologist, SENKO Advanced Components

3:46 John Wasserbauer, CEO, MicroGlass

4:50 Jimena Garcia-Romeu, CEO, Alcyon Photonics

5:18 Sanjay Gangadhara, Senior Technologist, Ansys

6:00 Patrick Heissler, Director of Business Development, SUSS Microoptics