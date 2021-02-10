Viavi opens manufacturing site in Arizona

VIAVI Solutions opened its new production facility in Chandler, Arizona, featuring its most modern and efficient optical coating capabilities.

To mark the completion of the new production facility and global headquarters, VIAVI held a grand opening in Chandler on November 10. The plant's opening is a boon for the local economy, representing an initial capital infusion of nearly $100 million, with a further $50 million expected to be generated in payroll taxes for local and state governments following the creation of hundreds of new jobs.

"VIAVI is a global company in every sense of the word," commented CEO Oleg Khaykin. "That means setting up in key locations around the world is critical to our success, and we're always sure to contribute to the communities in which we operate. Establishing a major hub in Chandler, Arizona, will not only expand our involvement in the local optics ecosystem but ramp up our U.S. manufacturing capabilities considerably."

"Advanced manufacturing is in Chandler's DNA and we are thrilled to welcome the latest addition with VIAVI," stated Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke. "It has been a pleasure working with the VIAVI team as they have built out their new manufacturing facility and relocated their headquarters to Chandler. VIAVI and Chandler are a perfect match and we wish them many years of success in our community."

VIAVI generated $1.3 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2022 and has more than 3,600 employees in 50 locations throughout North, Central and South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific/Japan/China.

Viavi relocates from California to Arizona Viavi Viavi Solutions will relocate its corporate headquarters from San Jose, California to Chandler, Arizona. The company will also establish a new manufacturing faclity in Chandler for its Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segment.VIAVI is a global leader in network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. The company is also... READ MORE



