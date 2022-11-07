Transatlantic latency tests: Windstream, Aquacomm, Colt

Windstream Wholesale, Colt, and Aqua Comms announced wave connectivity from the United States to Europe with roundtrip latency of less than 100ms with no frame loss.

Originating in Chicago on Windstream’s Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON), the 100G Waves test traveled to New York and across the Atlantic to London, England, utilizing Aqua Comms’ subsea fiber optic network. The service connected Windstream’s U.S. network to Colt’s European wavelength network and terminated in Frankfurt, Germany.

Windstream plans to support 400G waves in the near future.

“Windstream Wholesale is pleased to announce our first trans-Atlantic 100G Wave in cooperation with Colt and Aqua Comms,” said Joe Scattareggia, chief revenue officer for Windstream Wholesale. “We are committed to best-in-class customer experience, and this three-way strategic partnership not only expands the reach of our low-latency, ultra-high Wave network, it also provides our customers with streamlined access with end-to-end connectivity from the U.S. to Europe for faster deployment.”

Jaya Deshmukh, executive vice president of Strategy and Transformation, Colt Technology Services, said, “Businesses, across industries, need access to powerful digital infrastructure to execute on their digital imperatives. From robotic surgery, seamless supply chains to immersive learning, the entire gamut of digital capabilities rely on ultra-fast connectivity across geographies. This requires a strong commitment to partnerships, working together to help customers succeed and fulfil their potential. I am excited by this unique collaboration between Windstream, Aqua Comms and Colt and the potential it delivers for connecting global businesses.”

https://news.windstream.com/news/news-details/2022/Windstream-Wholesale-Partners-With-Colt-and-Aqua-Comms-to-Deliver-Wave-Connectivity-From-U.S.-to-Europe/default.aspx