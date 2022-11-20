TIM picks Ericsson for 5G standalone network

TIM has selected Ericsson to provide its 5G Core, enabling the Italian carrier to modernize its current "Evolved Packet Core" and introduce the new 5G Standalone in a single cloud-native solution.

The agreement also includes network orchestration and automation services, which underpin the introduction of ultra-reliable, low-latency network slicing and communications (URLLC) solutions. A key step that will enable the rapid introduction of new services for consumers and businesses.

Andrea Missori, President of Ericsson Italy, says: "This new partnership with TIM will allow to take full advantage of 5G, benefitting both consumers and businesses, and will contribute to accelerate the country's digital transformation. With 5G standalone it will be possible to activate a series of innovative services that require high performance, low latency and maximum security, as well as the network slicing functionality that will allow mobile operators to monetize network quality."

https://www.ericsson.com/en/press-releases/3/2022/ericssons-core-technology-for-tims-5g-standalone-network