Telstra names Katy Greenfield as VP of Customer Solutions

Telstra has named Katy Greenfield as Vice President of Customer Solutions for the Americas. She will lead a specialized team working directly with enterprises across the region to develop customized network connectivity products and services.

Greenfield most recently served as Director of Solutions Engineering at Zayo Group. She will report to Noah Drake, President, Americas for Telstra.

Greenfield is a certified AWS Solutions Architect and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

“Organizations already have enough challenges managing their business, customers and employees,” said Greenfield. “Network infrastructure decisions shouldn’t be added to that list. What drew me to Telstra was its commitment as a service provider to identifying and deploying the right solution for a customer, whether it involves servicing enterprises at the edge, enabling international expansion plans or helping companies effectively scale for fluctuations in user bandwidth.”







