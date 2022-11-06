Telefónica reports a solid Q3, revenue up 11% yoy

In a context of global macroeconomic uncertainty, Telefónica reported Q3 revenue of €10,343 million, up 11.2% yoy.

The company said it is strengthening its position in its main markets and exploiting new opportunities. The strong growth in revenues in the third quarter was driven by double digit increases in Brazil (+29%) and Hispam (+18.2%), as well as in Spain (+0.2%) and Germany (+6%), a pattern that is also reflected in the first nine months.

Net income amounted to €1,486 million in the first nine months of 2022.

The results obtained and the proactive management of the businesses, despite the unstable global scenario, make it possible for

Telefónica confirmed its financial targets for 2022, revised upwards in the previous quarter. Telefónica also confirmed the shareholder remuneration for the current year, consisting of a dividend of €0.30 per share entirely in cash, distributed in two tranches of €0.15 euros, to be paid in December 2022 and June 2023.

https://www.telefonica.com/en/communication-room/telefonica-increases-revenues-by-11-2-in-the-third-quarter-and-reaches-a-net-income-of-e1486-millions-up-to-september/



