Tektronix and BRIDG offer domestic semiconductor package testing

Tektronix announced a collaboration with BRIDG, a not-for-profit, public-private partnership specializing in advanced system integration and integrated circuit packaging. This collaboration will expand advanced semiconductor package testing capabilities in the US.

The partnership leverages Tektronix' state-of-the-art package test services and capabilities to provide semiconductor testing, advanced package testing, and 2.5D/3D testing for BRIDG customers. With a focus on the military and defense industry, Tektronix Component Solutions and BRIDG are U.S. Department of Defense, Defense Microelectronics Activity Category 1A trusted suppliers. This partnership will help strengthen domestic semiconductor supply chain, design, and manufacturing capabilities. Tektronix is expanding domestic packaging production by integrating innovative solutions driving advanced packaging technology such as 2.5D/3D architectures, which reduce size, weight, power, and cost versus traditional semiconductor packaging.

"BRIDG is at the forefront of advanced packaging innovation, and we're thrilled to partner with them as their preferred test partner to drive critical advancements in the U.S. semiconductor industry," said Lindsay Ramirez, General Manager, Tektronix Component Solutions.



