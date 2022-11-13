T-Mobile expands its 5G home service across MidWest

T-Mobile has expanded the footprint of its 5G Home Internet service across Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin. With this expansion, more than 6 million homes throughout these states, and more than 40 million homes nationwide, are now eligible for T-Mobile Home Internet.

“Access to high-speed internet should be a given, yet millions of people across the country still have little to no choice when it comes to their home broadband. As reliance on internet access has skyrocketed in recent years, many ISPs have continued to underserve customers – year after year,” said Mike Katz, Chief Marketing Officer at T-Mobile. “Today, T-Mobile is taking another step to close the Digital Divide and increase access, bringing our Home Internet service to millions more homes across the Midwest. We’re leveraging the power of 5G to help customers break free from Big Internet.”

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is priced at $50 a month.

https://www.t-mobile.com/news/network/t-mobile-expands-5g-home-internet-to-millions-across-the-midwest



