T-Mobile activates mid-band spectrum on its 5G SA network

T-Mobile US activated mid-band spectrum on its nationwide 5G standalone (5G SA) network.
T-Mobile said this upgrade opens new possibilities for 5G carrier aggregation (NR CA) – which means combining different layers of 5G spectrum together for greater speed and capacity. T-Mobile will begin combining three channels of Ultra Capacity 5G, which in tests produced peak speeds topping 3 Gbps.
“5G is making a meaningful impact today – changing the way people use their smartphones, bringing choice and competition to home broadband, improving disaster response and so much more … but we’re only scratching the surface on what 5G can do,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “Transformative 5G networks are here, and T-Mobile is leading the charge with not just the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network, but the most advanced as well. We’re driving the industry forward with 5G standalone and delivering a level of performance for customers that can’t be achieved otherwise.”
https://www.t-mobile.com/coverage/4g-lte-5g-networks