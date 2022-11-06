Sungard sells network business and data centers to 11:11 and 365

Sungard Availability Services completed the previously announced sales of facilities to 11:11 Systems and 365 Data Centers.

11:11, a managed infrastructure solutions provider focused on cloud, security, and connectivity solutions, has acquired Sungard AS’ North American Recovery Services (RS) business, as well as its North American Cloud and Managed Services (CMS) business and Consulting business. 11:11 will operate essentially all of Sungard AS’ IT systems and provide services back to 365 and Sungard AS. Also, as part of the transactions, 11:11 will operate four data centers previously part of Sungard AS.

365, a leading provider of network-centric colocation solutions, acquired a majority of Sungard AS’ U.S.-based Colocation and Network Services business. As part of the 365 transaction, eight data centers including network assets, will become part of the 365 portfolio of infrastructure assets.

Sungard AS will now pivot to the winddown of its remaining U.S.-based assets, which includes four North American data center facilities not included in any of the other transactions. Further, the Company continues to evaluate options for its remaining international subsidiaries in Europe.

“While restructuring and operating all or some of the business was one of the options we evaluated, we believe – as did our Board and investors – that the sale of the assets was the right decision for all stakeholders, including our customers that have continued to rely on us. For our employees, I’m pleased to say that almost the entire Sungard AS team in North America and India will transition to 11:11 and 365. Together, they will continue to build on the value that we’ve created and delivered for customers, while joining two innovative and growing companies,” said Michael K. Robinson, Chief Executive Officer and President, Sungard Availability Services. “Our customers can have confidence knowing they will work with many of the team members that support them today, and will do so with the same systems, tools and processes.”

