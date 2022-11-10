SiTime's new precision oscillator sets benchmark in timing performance

SiTime introduced a new oscillator that raises the bar on timing performance in data centers and 5G infrastructure.

Highlights of the SiT5503 Super-TCXO

1 to 60 MHz any-frequency output

±5 ppb stability over operating temperature

-40 to 95°C temperature range

±0.3 ppb/°C stability over temperature slope

2 seconds to final stability over temperature

0.5 ppb/day daily aging

110 mW power consumption at 2.5V

7.0 mm x 5.0 mm package

“Today’s 5G and edge network applications require precision timing solutions designed to operate reliably in demanding environments,” said Piyush Sevalia, EVP marketing, SiTime. “With the SiTime SiT5503 MEMS Super-TCXO, system designers now have a compelling solution. They can replace large, power-hungry quartz OCXOs with the SiT5503, and meet the operators’ holdover requirements, even in the presence of severe environmental stressors.”

https://www.sitime.com/