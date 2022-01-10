Samsung to provide O-RAN radios for NTT DOCOMO

Samsung will provide Open RAN-compliant radios covering all of the TDD spectrum bands held by NTT DOCOMO — including 3.4GHz, 3.7GHz, 4.5GHz and 28GHz. The companies have tested the interoperability of these new radios with basebands from various vendors in NTT DOCOMO’s commercial network environment.

The announcement expands upong a 5G agreement previously announced in March 2021 in which NTT DOCOMO selected Samsung as its 5G network solutions provider

Samsung also introduced a new 28GHz Radio Unit (RU) for the first time — as a new addition to its portfolio of mmWave solutions. Weighing less than 10 lbs., the RU features a light and compact form factor with very low power consumption, enabling flexible deployments in various scenarios. NTT DOCOMO will use this new radio as part of their deployment.

“We have been collaborating with Samsung since the beginning of 5G and through our Open RAN expansion, and we are excited to continue extending our scope of vision together,” said Masafumi Masuda, Vice President and General Manager of the Radio Access Network Development Department at NTT DOCOMO. “Solidifying our global leadership, we will continue to build momentum around our Open RAN innovation and to provide highly scalable and flexible networks to respond quickly to the evolving demands of our customers.”

“Japan is home to one of the world’s most densely populated areas with numerous skyscrapers and complex infrastructure. Samsung’s industry-leading 5G radios portfolio meets the demands of low-footprint, low-weight solutions, while also ensuring reliable service quality,” said Satoshi Iwao, Vice President and Head of Network Division at Samsung Electronics Japan.

https://news.samsung.com/us/samsung-expands-5g-radio-support-ntt-docomo/