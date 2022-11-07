Samsung ships 8th gen Vertical NAND for enterprise servers

Samsung Electronics has begun mass producing a 1-terabit (Tb) triple-level cell (TLC) eighth-generation Vertical NAND (V-NAND) targeted at next-gen enterprise servers and automotive applications.

The new V-NAND boasts the industry’s highest bit density and also features the highest storage capacity (1 Tb) to date, enabling larger storage space in next-generation enterprise server systems worldwide.

Samsung was able to attain the industry’s highest bit density by significantly enhancing the bit productivity per wafer. Based on the Toggle DDR 5.0 interface, Samsung’s eighth-generation V-NAND features an input and output (I/O) speed of up to 2.4 Gbps, a 1.2X boost over the previous generation. This will enable the new V-NAND to accommodate the performance requirements of PCIe 4.0, and later, PCIe 5.0.

"As market demand for denser, greater-capacity storage pushes for higher V-NAND layer counts, Samsung has adopted its advanced 3D scaling technology to reduce surface area and height, while avoiding the cell-to-cell interference that normally occurs with scaling down," said SungHoi Hur, Executive Vice President of Flash Product & Technology at Samsung Electronics. "Our eighth-generation V-NAND will help meet rapidly growing market demand and better position us to deliver more differentiated products and solutions, which will be at the very foundation of future storage innovations."



