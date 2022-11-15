Pure Fi intros HDMI Active Optical Cable

Pure Fi introduced an Ultra High Speed HDMI Active Optical Cable (AOC) capable of supporting HDMI 2.1a features including uncompressed 8K video content at 60 Hz over extended runs.

The AOC is designed for professional A/V use and is suited to digital signage applications.

Highlights

Throughput up to 48 Gbps, supporting 8K content at 60 Hz or 4K content at 120 Hz.

Extended Range: Pure Fi’s 50-foot AOC is certified through the Ultra High Speed HDMI cable certification program, and additional lengths of 15 and 25 feet are in the process of being certified. Additionally, custom cable lengths can be made and certified upon request.

Low Electromagnetic Interference: Running 8K video content via traditional copper cables generates high electromagnetic interference, whereas Pure Fi’s AOC generates near-zero EMI.

Lightweight & Flexible: In contrast to heavy shielded copper cables, Pure Fi’s AOC is less than .2 inch thick, and a 300-foot cable weighs less than one pound, making installation a breeze.

True-to-Life Sound: Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) allows high-fidelity audio for an immersive surround-sound experience.

Plug & Play Simplicity: Unidirectional cables greatly simplify connectivity, with no external power or software required.

Compliant with the Latest Industry Standards: Pure Fi’s new HDMI AOC is fully compliant with the latest industry standards, including version 2.1a of the HDMI specification.

“HDMI Forum in conjunction with HDMI LA have created the Ultra High Speed HDMI cable certification program to ensure HDMI cables are tested and certified to the HDMI 2.1a specification at HDMI Forum Authorized Testing Centers,” said Rob Tobias, CEO and President of HDMI Licensing Administrator. “We applaud Pure Fi for certifying their AOC cables so that installers can be assured they are buying quality cables that have passed certification testing.”

https://www.pure-fi.com