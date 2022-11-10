Philippine's Globe Telecom tests Nokia's WDM optical line system

Globe Telecom, a mobile operator in the Phillippines, conducted a field trial of Nokia's WDM optical line system transmitting a 600 Gbps channel in the C-band and a 400 Gbps channel in the L-band. The trial was successfully demonstrated using one of Globe’s backbone networks between the Tarlac and Cabanatuan segment, located in the Northern Luzon part of the Philippines.

Nokia C+L band solution doubles the capacity of Globe’s existing national backbone network using Nokia’s 1830 Photonic Service Switch platform. By operating 600 Gbps over 100GHz channel spacing in C band and 400 Gbps over 75GHz channel spacing in L band, Globe will be able to scale total network capacity to 54.4T over C+L band. In addition, the existing C band system in the Globe network can be seamlessly updated to C+L band system by adding L band components, which was successfully demonstrated in the live trial as well.

Jonathan Wu, Head of Network Infrastructure Reginal Business Group at Nokia, said: “We are pleased to work with Globe as a highly valued strategic partner. We are very excited to achieve this remarkable milestone together. The successful trial showcases our successful partnership and unwavering commitment to maintaining leadership by delivering latest technologies and solutions to the marketplace.”

Joel Agustin, SVP and Head of Planning and Engineering at Global Telecom, said: “We are very pleased with the results of the field trial. By leveraging Nokia’s industry leading C+L and coherent transport solutions, we’ll be able to expand and upgrade our network as we look to provide our customers with lightning-fast connections, higher level of security and greater flexibility. The minimum of three independent connections over separate backbone networks will allow us to accommodate the ever-increasing capacity demand between major cities. This is truly a network built not just for today, but for tomorrow as well, by offering our customers – from small businesses to hyperscalers – end-to-end solutions across the Philippines.”

