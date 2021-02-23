Padtec enters partnership with Angola's Zanecom

Padtec announced a partnership with Zanecom, an Angolan consultancy that acts as an integrator of information and communication technology solutions.

Under the agreement, the DWDM solutions developed by Padtec become part of Zanecom’s product line, contributing to the expansion of the Brazilian company’s operations in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Mandela Barros, Zanecom’s CEO, points out that Padtec’s product line is particularly innovative and allows the company to add to its portfolio solutions designed to meet the exponential demand for high-capacity data transmission. “We are very pleased to be able to work with Padtec and offer state-of-the-art optical transmission equipment to the market. The company is already recognized in Brazil and Latin America and, with this partnership, it will consolidate itself as a new supplier also in the African market”, he concludes.

Headquartered in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, Padtec has four commercial offices abroad, located in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and the United States. Through a partnership with the multinational Televes, it also offers its DWDM solutions in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). As a result of this international expansion strategy, Padtec recorded a 53% growth in revenue from foreign markets in the first half of 2022, compared to the same period last year.

