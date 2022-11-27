OVHcloud secures €200 million loan from EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted OVHcloud a €200 million credit facility devoted to investments in Europe.

The credit facility is the Bank’s first financing operation for a pure cloud player, and will support the expansion of OVHcloud in Europe, where the group is positioning itself as the champion of users’ data sovereignty in an open, reversible, transparent and federated cloud ecosystem.

OVHcloud plans to accelerate its international deployment on this booming market by opening 15 new data centres by the end of 2024, connecting with new markets and regions and showcasing its progress in sustainable development. Ten of its 15 new European sites will open in the next 24 months.

“Whether in software or hardware, innovation is at the heart of our company’s DNA and guides each and every one of our actions in a sustainable, open and transparent approach,” said Michel Paulin, CEO of OVHcloud. “This additional financial capacity provided by the EIB contributes to our group’s strategic roadmap and will enable us to promote a cloud marked by faster, higher and stronger respect for our European values.”

