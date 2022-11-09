Optus to deploy Nokia for optical transport for Melbourne-to-Sydney

Optus will deploy Nokia’s IP and optical network solution, including 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS), to upgrade the existing long-haul network covering a distance of 1,200 km between Sydney and Melbourne.

The new network will transport data at rates between 19.2 Tbps and 28.8 Tbps per fiber pair, providing unprecedented data center interconnection (DCI) capacity.

As part of the agreement, the new long-haul network will support the transport of 400GbE services over 400G/600G optical channels. Optus will have the ability to seamlessly upgrade the new long-haul infrastructure solution to support future services, such as 800GbE transport services. The implementation is based on fifth generation PSE (PSE-V) which will support 400G capacity and 600G over some routes, allowing Optus to effectively maximize the capability of its fiber infrastructure.

John Castro, Vice President of Wholesale and Satellite at Optus, said: "Building a world-class long-haul network between two major economic hubs, Sydney and Melbourne, reiterates our commitment to provide the best-in-class connectivity to our enterprise and wholesale customers. We are excited by the optionality this affords Optus, in being able to seamlessly upgrade our network to service the future demands for 600G and 800G transport services. Nokia's solution helps address the growing demands for more capacity and allows us to better service our customers and the market more broadly.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/11/07/nokia-and-optus-to-launch-high-speed-ultra-low-latency-long-haul-network-between-sydney-and-melbourne/