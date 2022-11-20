Oneweb signs distributions partnership with Q-KON Africa

OneWeb has signed a five-year distribution partner agreement with Q-KON Africa, a specialist technology company that supplies solutions based on satellite, wireless and VoIP technologies, to offer broadband connectivity services in African countries.

Q-KON Africa connects “off-grid” locations through their satellite broadband service, Twoobii, to core networks throughout Africa .

The OneWeb LEO satellite network will give Q-KON Africa’s Twoobii customers access to high-speed, low-latency broadband to connect even the most rural or remote communities across several African countries. These include South Africa, Lesotho, Swaziland (eSwatini), Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique.

Ben Griffin, VP Mobility and AMEA at OneWeb, said: “At OneWeb, we believe that connection everywhere changes everything and that’s why we are thrilled to be partnering with the engineering experts at Q-KON Africa to further our mission to connect those hardest to reach to the internet. Q-KON Africa’s strong industry understanding, flexibility, agility and local support will help us see OneWeb’s LEO satellite network create opportunities to benefit unconnected and underconnected areas across Africa for today’s digital environment. This agreement is another example of OneWeb’s continued momentum, as we remain on track to activate coverage solutions in Africa and globally in 2023.”

https://oneweb.net/resources/oneweb-and-q-kon-africa-sign-five-year-agreement-distribute-low-earth-orbit-leo-satellite