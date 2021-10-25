Omantel deploys 400GbE DCI service with Ciena

Oman Telecommunications has launched a 400GbE DCI service utilizing Ciena's Data Center Interconnect solution.

Omantel’s 400GbE DCI service runs on Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optics and is managed by the Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller. The Ciena solution gives Omantel the ability to deploy 100G and, for the first time, 400GbE DCI connectivity over wavelengths up to 800 Gbps to accommodate increasing network traffic.

“Our vision is for Oman to be the leading gateway to the region and beyond. We are bringing this mission to life, and a recent example is our new 400GbE data center interconnect service that we developed with Ciena. At Omantel, considering the numerous benefits on technical, commercial and social levels, we acted upon a clear strategy for data centers by partnering with Equinix, the world’s digital infrastructure company, to launch MC1, the premier carrier-neutral data center in MENA. We are now taking the next step by introducing an innovative new DCI service, the first of its kind in the region,” said Sohail Qadir, Vice President of Wholesale at Omantel.

He added, “Crucially, we were able to launch the service sustainably—without deploying additional platforms—doubling wavelength transmission capacity from 400G to 800G and improving overall fiber capacity leveraging our existing footprint. What this means for our customers is faster delivery of on-demand cloud applications and content with the highest quality.”

Oman Australia Cable nears completion Subcom, Subsea The final cable landing for the 10,000km Oman Australia Cable (OAC) was completed in Barka, Oman, marking a major milestone for the project.OAC, which is now expected to be ready for service in July 2022, is set to become the only undersea cable to avoid the notorious Malacca Straits and is Australia’s first express undersea cable to EMEA, improving connectivity and resiliency between the regions.SUBCO’s Founder Bevan Slattery said “I am incredibly... READ MORE