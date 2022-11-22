OIF Update: External Light Source and CPO, 400ZR Survey, new WG chairs

The OIF provided the following updates following its Q4 Technical and MA&E Committees Meeting, which were held in Hawaii and virtually November 1-3, 2022.

New White Paper – Management of External Light Sources and Co-packaged Optical Engines

Properly managing optical engines and external light sources requires an efficient system management architecture. A newly launched white paper from OIF outlines the recommended system management architecture that enables co-packaged optical transceivers to use lasers as external light sources. It also describes how OIF’s Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) can manage transceivers and light sources. The key feature is placing the intelligence for controlling the continuous wave light sources in the host board controller, not in the optical engines.

400ZR Demonstrations and Plugfests Survey – Deadline December 7

OIF is launching a survey designed to gather feedback from network operators and stakeholders on OIF’s 400ZR demonstrations and plugfests. The survey also includes collecting input on the interest of an 800ZR and/or 800LR OIF demo and reaches of interest for 800G (800LR, 800ZR, > 800ZR).

The survey is available and open to all who can represent their company’s viewpoint – module vendors, system vendors and network operators. Multiple responses per company are also allowed. Responses will be collated anonymously and summarized for presentation to the public. Interested parties, please email survey@oiforum.com. The deadline for completing the survey is December 7.

Working Group Chairs Re-Election

OIF members re-elected Working Group Chairs (for two-year terms):

Mike Klempa, Alphawave IP Group – Physical & Link Layer (PLL) Interoperability Working Group Chair

Jeffery Maki, Juniper Networks – Physical Layer User Group Working Group Chair

Guest Speaker – Francis Alueta, Hawaiian Telecom

As Director, Network Reliability, Alueta, presented a high-level overview of Hawaiian Telcom’s investment in its next-generation network, the landmark Southeast Asia (SEA) US Trans-Pacific Cable System and backbone transport network. Next generation network plans include pushing a low-latency network edge closer to the customer and deploying a resilient, 400G backbone network. He also outlined some of the unique challenges they face as an island chain, geographic limits to route and path diversity options and climate change.

“Big Mahalo for OIF allowing me to present an overview of the architectural and operational challenges we have to overcome, as we transform our network,” said Alueta. “The work OIF continues to do will allow us to address those challenges and ensure a resilient network for our customers and the people of Hawaii.”

https://www.oiforum.com/

http://www.oiforum.com