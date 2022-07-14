Wednesday, November 16, 2022

O-RAN Alliance elects DT's Alex Jinsung Choi as chairman

Wednesday, November 16, 2022  , ,  

Members of the O-RAN Alliance elected Dr. Alex Jinsung Choi, SVP Group Technology at Deutsche Telekom, as the new chairman of the Board. Dr. Choi had previously served as COO of O-RAN ALLIANCE since its founding in 2018. In the chairmanship he replaces Andre Fuetsch, who served as chairman from 2018 until his retirement from AT&T in August 2022.

“The recently elected O-RAN ALLIANCE leadership stays fully committed to O-RAN’s mission to transform Radio Access Networks towards open, intelligent, virtualized and fully interoperable RAN,” said Dr. Alex Jinsung Choi, Chairman of the O-RAN ALLIANCE and SVP Group Technology, Deutsche Telekom. “Building on its foundation of specifications, open software development and testing and integration efforts, O-RAN will continue seeking ways to facilitate the open RAN ecosystem towards rapid progress of commercial deployments.”

Stefan Engel-Flechsig was appointed by the Board as O-RAN ALLIANCE’s COO. Stefan has a long professional career in the mobile industry and has supported O-RAN as legal counsel since the launch of the association.

O-RAN ALLIANCE Work Groups and Focus Groups recently published 53 new technical documents completing its Release 002. It includes two new specification titles:

  • A1 interface: Use Cases and Requirements – the first dedicated A1 interface use case specification with stage-2 level flow chart
  • The specification on a new E2 Service Model (E2SM), Cell Configuration and Control – covering Cell and slice-level resource configuration and control for network slicing use case

On October 25, 2022 during the Open RAN Summit at Fyuz in Madrid, O-RAN and TIP announced a further alignment of their value propositions and deliverables to complement each other seamlessly. Alignment between O-RAN and TIP enables the ecosystem to streamline the development of O-RAN based products, verify interfaces and interoperability of components, and demonstrate the functionality and operational performance of the open RAN solutions that are commercially available.

https://www.o-ran.org

Andre Fuetsch steps down from AT&T and the O-RAN Board

Monday, August 29, 2022    

Andre Fuetsch, Network Chief Technology Officer of AT&T, is retiring, effective August 30, 2022. He is also stepping down from his Chairman position at the O-RAN ALLIANCE. AT&T will remain on the O-RAN Board as a founding member.“Under Andre’s leadership, O-RAN has grown to a well-respected body changing the paradigm of Radio Access Networks towards openness, intelligence and innovation,” said Alex Jinsung Choi, Chief Operating Officer and...

READ MORE

O-RAN Alliance publishes 52 new specifications

Thursday, July 14, 2022    

The O-RAN ALLIANCE released a new set of 52 specifications for open and intelligent RAN, as the first batch of the O-RAN Release 003 specifications. Among them there are 12 new titles including use cases for Massive MIMO and the R1 interface, E2 interface testing, O2dms interface, Acceleration Abstraction Layer, outdoor macro cell HW, and security specification of 3 different parts of the O-RAN Architecture.“The O-RAN ALLIANCE has always taken security...

READ MORE