O-RAN Alliance elects DT's Alex Jinsung Choi as chairman

Members of the O-RAN Alliance elected Dr. Alex Jinsung Choi, SVP Group Technology at Deutsche Telekom, as the new chairman of the Board. Dr. Choi had previously served as COO of O-RAN ALLIANCE since its founding in 2018. In the chairmanship he replaces Andre Fuetsch, who served as chairman from 2018 until his retirement from AT&T in August 2022.

“The recently elected O-RAN ALLIANCE leadership stays fully committed to O-RAN’s mission to transform Radio Access Networks towards open, intelligent, virtualized and fully interoperable RAN,” said Dr. Alex Jinsung Choi, Chairman of the O-RAN ALLIANCE and SVP Group Technology, Deutsche Telekom. “Building on its foundation of specifications, open software development and testing and integration efforts, O-RAN will continue seeking ways to facilitate the open RAN ecosystem towards rapid progress of commercial deployments.”

Stefan Engel-Flechsig was appointed by the Board as O-RAN ALLIANCE’s COO. Stefan has a long professional career in the mobile industry and has supported O-RAN as legal counsel since the launch of the association.

O-RAN ALLIANCE Work Groups and Focus Groups recently published 53 new technical documents completing its Release 002. It includes two new specification titles:

A1 interface: Use Cases and Requirements – the first dedicated A1 interface use case specification with stage-2 level flow chart

The specification on a new E2 Service Model (E2SM), Cell Configuration and Control – covering Cell and slice-level resource configuration and control for network slicing use case

On October 25, 2022 during the Open RAN Summit at Fyuz in Madrid, O-RAN and TIP announced a further alignment of their value propositions and deliverables to complement each other seamlessly. Alignment between O-RAN and TIP enables the ecosystem to streamline the development of O-RAN based products, verify interfaces and interoperability of components, and demonstrate the functionality and operational performance of the open RAN solutions that are commercially available.

https://www.o-ran.org

Andre Fuetsch steps down from AT&T and the O-RAN Board AT&T, People Andre Fuetsch, Network Chief Technology Officer of AT&T, is retiring, effective August 30, 2022. He is also stepping down from his Chairman position at the O-RAN ALLIANCE. AT&T will remain on the O-RAN Board as a founding member.“Under Andre’s leadership, O-RAN has grown to a well-respected body changing the paradigm of Radio Access Networks towards openness, intelligence and innovation,” said Alex Jinsung Choi, Chief Operating Officer and... READ MORE