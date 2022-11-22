Nxtra by Airtel builds hyper scale data center in Kolkata

Nxtra by Airtel, which is a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, has begun construction on a new hyper-scale data centre in Kolkata.

The project aims to be the largest data center in east India when it enters service in 2024, representing an investment of Rs 600 Cr. The 25 MW facility in Kolkata at New Town will be a green facility, sourcing clean energy for its operations since its inception. Once ready, it will be Nxtra’s 1st large-scale facility in east India in addition to its already existing 12 large and 120 edge facilities across India, further cementing Nxtra’s position as the nation's largest network of data centres.

“Nxtra and Airtel are delighted to lead West Bengal's transition into a digital-first economy and would like to thank the state government for their unstinting support. We believe that there is immense potential in the region, our state-of-the-art, carrier-neutral, hyper-scale data centre will not only serve West Bengal but the entire eastern region including north-east and our neighbouring countries, said Mr. Rajesh Tapadia, Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer, Nxtra by Airtel.

Nxtra by Airtel will invest over Rs 5000 cr over the next four years to expand its capacity by 3X to over 400 MW. The company has already invested and partnered with eight organisations to develop renewable energy power plants across India to source more than 180,000 MWh of renewable energy. Nxtra has the ambition to reach net zero by 2031.

