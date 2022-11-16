NVIDIA's Q3 sales drop to $5.93 billion, down 17% yoy

NVIDIA reported Q3 2022 revenue of $5.93 billion, down 17% from a year ago and down 12% from the previous quarter. Net income was $1.456 billion, down 51% yoy. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.58, down 50% from a year ago and up 14% from the previous quarter.

“We are quickly adapting to the macro environment, correcting inventory levels and paving the way for new products,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

“The ramp of our new platforms ― Ada Lovelace RTX graphics, Hopper AI computing, BlueField and Quantum networking, Orin for autonomous vehicles and robotics, and Omniverse ― is off to a great start and forms the foundation of our next phase of growth.

Highlights:

Data Center - Q3 revenue was $3.83 billion, up 31% from a year ago and up 1% from the previous quarter. During the quarter, the company began shipping the NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU based on the new NVIDIA Hopper architecture, with first systems available now.

Gaming - Q3 revenue was $1.57 billion, down 51% from a year ago and down 23% from the previous quarter.

Professional Visualization - Q3 revenue was $200 million, down 65% from a year ago and down 60% from the previous quarter.

Automotive and Embedded - Q3 revenue was $251 million, up 86% from a year ago and up 14% from the previous quarter.

