Nutanix reports 27% YoY ACV billings growth, revenue up 15%

Nutanix reported quarterly revenue of $433.6 million for its first quarter ended October 31, 2022, up 15% from the $378.5 million for the same period a year earlier. There was non-GAAP operating income of $10.6 million, compared to a loss of $(41.9) million a year earlier.

“We delivered a solid first quarter financial performance against an uncertain macro backdrop, reflecting the value our customers see in the Nutanix Cloud Platform and the strength of our subscription-based business model,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix. “We also made important progress towards realizing our hybrid multicloud vision with the general availability of Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on Microsoft Azure and enhancements to our platform to accelerate the adoption of Kubernetes at scale in the enterprise.”

“Our first quarter results reflect continued progress on our subscription-based business model with 27% year-over-year ACV billings growth and achievement of positive quarterly non-GAAP operating income for the first time,” said Rukmini Sivaraman, CFO of Nutanix. “We continue to see good execution on our building base of subscription renewals and remain focused on driving towards sustainable, profitable growth.”



