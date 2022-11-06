NTT achieves 1 Mbps with underwater acoustic transmission

Researchers from NTT DOCOMO and NTT Communications achieved 1 Mbps in a joint experiment of underwater acoustic data transmission over a distance of 300m in a shallow sea area (water depth of about 30m).

The experiment used spatio-temporal equalization technology for broadband transmission and improved resistance technology for environmental noise. In addition, the researchers developed a wireless remotely operated vehicle (ROV) using these technologies.

NTT and DOCOMO said that extending data coverage to underwater areas could prove useful for ROVs used for underwater construction and fisheries.

https://www.ntt.com/en/about-us/press-releases/news/article/2022/1101.html








