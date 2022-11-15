Nokia to lead Germany's KOMSENS-6G project

The German Federal Ministry of Education and Research’s (Bundesministerium für Bildung und Forschung, BMBF) has selected Nokia to lead the KOMSENS-6G project, which aims to drive global pre-standardization activities from a German and European perspective, with a specific focus on the network as a sensor technology.

Nokia will work closely with a consortium that includes partners from industry, subject matter experts, start-ups, research institutes and distinguished universities in Germany. KOMSENS-6G is part of a broader German 6G initiative and has a total funding of €14.9 million, with a duration of three years. Networking with other projects and partners of the overall national initiative takes place via the central “6G Platform Germany”.

On completion of the 3-year project, KOMSENS-6G aims to deliver an architecture for integrated sensing and communication, together with a demonstration of the combined service.

Peter Vetter, President of Nokia Bell Labs Core Research, said: “Nokia is honored to lead this innovative technology project. As wireless communication networks are ubiquitous, a “mirror” or digital twin of the physical world can be created using network sensing. By interacting with a digital twin, we could extend our senses to every point the network touches. We believe the sensing network will be a key component of 6G systems of the future, which we want to enable in a secure and privacy preserving way. We are looking forward to working with all consortium members within KOMSENS-6G to deliver the essential solutions to make this happen.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/11/15/nokia-to-lead-komsens-6g-integrating-sensing-into-the-communications-system/