Nokia selects Keysight for 6G sub-Terahertz testbed

NOKIA Bell Labs has selected Keysight’s sub-Terahertz (THz) test bed to verify the performance of 5G advanced and 6G transceiver (TRX) modules.

Modules to be tested use the radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC) technology, including power amplifiers, transceivers, and antennas on a glass substrate, needed to support the extreme data throughput and reliable backhaul transmission requirements of 5G advanced and 6G.

NOKIA selected Keysight technology to accelerate research and development critical to supporting 5G-Advanced and 6G use cases that leverage millimeter wave (mmWave) and sub-terahertz frequency spectrum to wirelessly transmit large amounts of data across short distances.

Keysight’s 6G test bed was chosen to verify, under both linear and nonlinear conditions, the performance of TRX modules, power amplifiers, and antennas. Nokia designed these network infrastructure components by leveraging complex modulation technology and spectrum in D-Band (110 GHz to 170 GHz) and E-Band (60 GHz to 90 GHz).

Peter Vetter, NOKIA Bell Labs Core Research President said: “Working with Keysight enables us to make significant progress in developing next generation wireless technology. Cross-industry collaborations are important in co-innovating technology that merges physical, digital, and human domains to create immersive experiences that support meaningful interactions.”

Giampaolo Tardioli, Vice President for 6G and Next Generation Technology at Keysight said: “Keysight is pleased to work with NOKIA Bell Labs to advance the development of wireless communications technology and further metrology standards for sub-terahertz frequencies. Our partnership with NOKIA to design technology across multiple domains supports our common goal of realizing sustainable solutions that underpin a ubiquitous connectivity fabric built on 5G-Advanced and 6G communications.”

Shahriar Shahramian, RFIC & Packaging Lab Leader at NOKIA Bell Labs said: “NOKIA Bell Labs relies on Keysight’s design, validation, and optimization solutions, as well as measurement science expertise, to reach the levels of performance necessary to fulfill the promise of many 6G use cases. Keysight’s 6G sub-THz test bed enables Nokia to verify error vector magnitude (EVM) performance, which is foundational to high data throughput in TRX modules that support higher-order modulation formats.”