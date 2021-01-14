Nokia introduced Core SaaS for 5G for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises deploying private 5G.

Nokia Core SaaS moves away from the legacy practice of deploying customized software that runs on private infrastructure. Instead, Nokia is proposing that CSPs and enterprises will consume its Core software, including 5G Packet Core, on demand through a subscription service that eliminates large up front capital expenditure and avoids the need to perform on-site software maintenance and updates.

Nokia Core SaaS begins with 5G Core services; trials are expected to commence shortly, and commercial availability is expected in the first half of 2023.

Fran Heeran, SVP & General Manager of Core Networks, Cloud and Network Services, at Nokia, said: “Nokia Core SaaS changes the way core networks are built, deployed and run, with important customer benefits that include Network on demand, speed to market, and easy and fast scaling, in an affordable way. Nokia Core SaaS is not the core network we’ve known for decades, but something entirely different. And this reflects the technology leadership Nokia continues to deliver to the market.”

Nokia notes that in the 5G Standalone Core market it now has over 70 CSP customers around the world. In addition, 25 of the top 40 CSPs by revenue rely on Nokia Core network products.

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/11/09/nokia-launches-core-software-as-a-service-for-5g-expanding-its-saas-offerings-reach/