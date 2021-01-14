Nokia introduced Core SaaS for 5G for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises deploying private 5G.
Nokia Core SaaS moves away from the legacy practice of deploying customized software that runs on private infrastructure. Instead, Nokia is proposing that CSPs and enterprises will consume its Core software, including 5G Packet Core, on demand through a subscription service that eliminates large up front capital expenditure and avoids the need to perform on-site software maintenance and updates.
Nokia Core SaaS begins with 5G Core services; trials are expected to commence shortly, and commercial availability is expected in the first half of 2023.
Fran Heeran, SVP & General Manager of Core Networks, Cloud and Network Services, at Nokia, said: “Nokia Core SaaS changes the way core networks are built, deployed and run, with important customer benefits that include Network on demand, speed to market, and easy and fast scaling, in an affordable way. Nokia Core SaaS is not the core network we’ve known for decades, but something entirely different. And this reflects the technology leadership Nokia continues to deliver to the market.”
Nokia notes that in the 5G Standalone Core market it now has over 70 CSP customers around the world. In addition, 25 of the top 40 CSPs by revenue rely on Nokia Core network products.
https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/11/09/nokia-launches-core-software-as-a-service-for-5g-expanding-its-saas-offerings-reach/
Nokia confirmed that DISH Wireless is the Nokia 5G Standalone Core on Amazon Web Services (AWS) public cloud. Nokia said its cloud-native software allows DISH to cost effectively manage its network and offer new enterprise and consumer 5G use cases in areas like Industry 4.0 and mission critical services quickly and securely, while fully adhering to Service Level Agreements.Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, said: “This...
Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Nokia
Nokia is rolling out multiple Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) services for communication service providers (CSPs). The company is targeting a SaaS addressable market, comprised of CSPs and enterprises, with a value of $3.1 billion for the 2021-2025 period and an annual growth rate of approximately 25-30%. Nokia is in discussions with several CSPs around the world about using its SaaS services, including security.Nokia said the shift to SaaS reflects...
Google Cloud and Nokia announced a global, strategic partnership focused on cloud-native solutions for communications service providers (CSPs), including a cloud-native 5G Core and a network edge for business services.Under this partnership, Google Cloud and Nokia will work closely to validate, optimize and evolve cloud-native network functions, and the two companies will also co-innovate new solutions that will help CSPs deliver 5G connectivity...
Nokia announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to research and enable Cloud RAN (vRAN) and Open RAN technologies.The collaboration, which will be conducted at Nokia’s facilities, aims to develop innovative proof of concepts (PoC) to explore and enable Cloud RAN and related technologies. Nokia is pursuing a strategy of collaborating with AWS to extend the reach of its Cloud RAN technologies in support of 5G deployments and the development...