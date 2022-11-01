New Semiconductor Climate Consortium gets underway

More that 60 companies have come together to form a new Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) to accelerate the ecosystem’s reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

The consortium’s members are committed to working toward the following pillars and objectives:

Collaboration – Align on common approaches, technology innovations and communications channels to continuously reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Transparency – Publicly report progress and Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions annually.



Founding members have affirmed their support of the Paris Agreement and related accords driving the 1.5⁰C pathway and are aligned on the need to drive climate progress within the semiconductor value chain. The SCC was conceptualized by companies meeting under the SEMI Sustainability Initiative, which will continue to focus on non-climate related Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) issues.

“I applaud all Semiconductor Climate Consortium founding members for their leadership in this critical initiative and for their continued support of global sustainability efforts,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “While individual companies have taken significant steps to decarbonize, the industry must band together to develop green solutions and drive toward net zero. I encourage every company across the value chain to join the SCC and contribute to this crucial mission.”

https://www.semi.org/en/news-media-press-releases/semi-press-releases/semi-announces-semiconductor-climate-consortium-founding-members