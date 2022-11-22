Mavenir launches Communications Platform as a Service

Mavenir launched its Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), an integrated Software as a Service (SaaS) offering in the public cloud and offered in a pay-as-you-grow model.

The service offers Application Programming Interface (API) enablers and turnkey applications to deliver a customer engagement and business messaging monetization solution for Communications Service Providers (CSPs).

Mavenir CPaaS benefits for CSPs:

I ncrease the monetization of their network assets — by enabling new business use cases and applications.

Capitalize on business transformation trends like conversational commerce — CSPs can also expand their offering with Mavenir's CPaaS business messaging and customer engagement capabilities, delivering multi-channel mobile-native messaging experiences like RCS on Google Business Messages, Apple Messages for Business, SMS, and MMS.

Create rich messaging experiences — Mavenir CPaaS includes turnkey applications like Smart 2FA, Campaign and Chatbot Studios, Visual Flow Builder, SMS Message Exchange for Webex and Microsoft Teams, Number Masking, as well as a set of programmable APIs for voice, video, omnichannel messaging, and WebRTC capabilities.

Accelerate innovation and differentiation for specific industry verticals (e.g., healthcare, financial services, travel & hospitality, etc.).

"Consumer mobile messaging continues to accelerate and requires businesses to learn to engage customers on their preferred channels, on a global scale and at any time," said Jorgen Nilsson, President of Enterprise Connect Solutions at Mavenir. "The combination of immersive features and mobile business communication enablers into an integrated solution empowers CSPs with an even broader set of services to solidify their customer engagement initiatives, while expanding their share of revenue in the business communications value chain."