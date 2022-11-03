MACOM posts revenue of $178.1 million, up 14.8% yoy

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings reported revenue of $178.1 million for its fourth fiscal quarter, an increase of 14.8% compared to $155.2 million in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and an increase of 3.4% compared to $172.3 million in the prior fiscal quarter.

Gross margin was 60.9%, compared to 58.1% in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and 60.7% in the prior fiscal quarter. Net income was $239.3 million, or $3.36 per diluted share, compared to net income of $17.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and net income of $32.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.

“We are pleased with our Q4 and fiscal 2022 results,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer. “More importantly, we have many new and compelling products to support market share gains in fiscal 2023.”