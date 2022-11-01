Lumen wins $1.5 billion Defense Network contract

The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) awarded a $1.5 billion contract to Lumen to provide essential network transport and communications services in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Area of Responsibility.

Lumen will supply the Defense Information Systems Network with high capacity, end-to-end communications services that enable the U.S. Department of Defense to achieve U.S. national security objectives in the 36-nation Asia Pacific region. These crucial services—which include Ethernet, Internet and wavelengths—will help protect America's interests in a diverse, strategically complex region that also includes Alaska. The contract extends over a 10 year period.

"Lumen is extremely proud to serve the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command with essential mission services that help protect and defend U.S. territory, our people and America's national interests," said Zain Ahmed, senior vice president, Lumen public sector. "We're delivering the always-on network infrastructure so the U.S. Department of Defense can focus on its mission to enhance the stability of the Asia Pacific region, promote security cooperation with our allies and partners, respond to emerging situations, deter aggression and if necessary, fight to win."