Lumen expands fiber rollout in 30 U.S. metros

Lumen Technologies confirmed plans to expand its residential and small business fiber internet service, Quantum Fiber, in more than 30 cities and metro areas in the U.S.

Local Quantum Fiber teams are working on expansions in the following cities and surrounding metro areas:

Albuquerque, N.M., Boise, Idaho, Bozeman, Mont., Cheyenne, Wyo., Colorado Springs, Colo., Denver, Colo., Des Moines, Iowa, Fort Myers, Fla., Las Vegas, Nev., Minneapolis, Minn., Ocala, Fla., Omaha, Neb., Orlando, Fla., Phoenix, Ariz., Portland, Ore., Salt Lake City, Utah, Seattle, Wash., Spokane, Wash., St. Paul, Minn., Tallahassee, Fla., and Tucson, Ariz.

https://news.lumen.com/2022-11-16-Lumens-ultra-fast-fiber-move-is-massive