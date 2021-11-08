Lockheed Martin integrates Intel's FlexRAN in 5G.MIL Base Station

Lockheed Martin and Intel have integrated a 5G Core and Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) into Lockheed Martin's 5G.MIL Hybrid Base Station (HBS).

The implementation brings Intel's FlexRAN reference architecture and Intel Xeon Scalable processors into a rugged, 3U tactical chassis with open system communications gateway capabilities.

Lockheed Martin has now demonstrated over-the-air 5G and tactical network connectivity in a laboratory environment that is capable of transitioning to military air vehicles. While most applications of 5G base station technology are data center centric, this demonstration hosted 5G O-RAN technology on ruggedized computers suitable for fighter and other aircraft, paving the way for the team to fly on any number of military platforms during upcoming crewed-uncrewed distributed teaming flight tests.

"The integration of 5G and military tactical radios into our Hybrid Base Station enables resilient, link-diverse data routing throughout the battlespace to make future crewed-uncrewed distributed teaming missions possible," said John G. Clark, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Skunk Works. "The Lockheed Martin 5G.MIL HBS was designed using open mission systems standards so that the technology can onramp to multiple and varied platforms quickly in support of our customers' transformation vision."

"Lockheed Martin's latest innovation for HBS (Hybrid Base Station) highlights the type of highly flexible and portable data capabilities made possible by a virtualized and software-programmable architecture powered by Intel FlexRAN reference architecture and Intel Xeon processors," said Dan Rodriguez, corporate vice president and general manager of Intel's Network and Edge Solutions Group. "Our continuing collaboration on 5G.MIL showcases new abilities to strengthen DoD critical digital communications across Lockheed Martin's platforms."

https://news.lockheedmartin.com/2022-11-28-Lockheed-Martin-Successfully-Hosts-Advanced-5G-MIL-R-Capabilities-on-Flight-Ready-Hardware

