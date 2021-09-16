Lightwave Logic wins patent for silicon photonics polymer modulator

Lightwave Logic announced the issuance of a U.S. patent for an invention that will enhance polymer modulator manufacturing in high-volume foundries when integrated with silicon photonics.

The patent issuance – entitled "Hybrid electro-optic polymer modulator with silicon photonics" under patent number US 11,435,604 B2 – details a novel fabrication process that allows Lightwave Logic's proprietary polymers to be fabricated by silicon foundries in a high-volume manufacturing environment. The patent also details a more efficient process that allows for high yielding, high stability poling of polymers in a high-volume foundry manufacturing environment. The development of the Process Development Kit (PDK) for this new optical hybrid optical modulator design is now in progress with Lightwave Logic's foundry partners.

Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic, commented: "We are pleased to further strengthen our issued patent portfolio, solidifying our intellectual property moat as we continue our forward progress with our foundry, packaging, and transceiver partners. This patent in particular is exciting from a commercial standpoint as it enables our polymers to be mass-produced using existing silicon foundry equipment, simplifying production for the foundry's we are working with. I look forward to continued progress in the months ahead both on the licensing and technology transfer fronts as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."

https://www/lightwavelogic.com



