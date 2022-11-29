Lightwave Logic acquires polymer tech of Chromosol (UK)

Lightwave Logic has acquired the polymer technology and intellectual property assets of Chromosol Ltd (UK).

Lightwave Logic said the acquisition significantly strengthens its design capabilities with foundry PDKs with extremely low temperature atomic layer deposition (ALD) processes that effectively hermetically seal polymer devices that have been prepared for high volume manufacturing. The advanced fabrication processes of ALD with temperatures below 100C will solidify the company's market position with both the company's manufacturing foundry partners as well as end-users as it prepares to enter the 800 Gbps integrated photonics marketplace.

The acquisition also advances Lightwave Logic's patent portfolio of electro-optic polymer technology with an innovative polymer chemistry device patent1 that has potential to increase the performance of integrated modulators through optical amplification in a photonic integrated circuit (PIC) and enhance the functionality of the PIC by integrating laser light sources made using the polymer-based gain and a laser optical cavity defined on the Silicon photonic platform, with Lightwave Logic's high speed, high efficiency modulators.

Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic, said: "Chromosol's' polymer technology and intellectual property patent dovetails well with Lightwave Logic's development of a polymer platform that not only enables 'green photonics' – but is foundry compatible with manufacturing PDKs. Having access to extremely low temperature ALD allows the company's polymer modulators to be protected from the environment without the need of expensive and large footprint gold box packaging, propelling the company forward with chip-scale packaging as required by major hyper-scaler end-users. The patent opens a new class of PICs which expands our variety of devices.

"What is more interesting is that every foundry we have visited has ALD systems and equipment in place for semiconductor processing. This acquisition for low temperature ALD processes provides a key piece of the PDK that we need when working with foundries for our polymers, and allows us to achieve our goals more effectively," concluded Lebby.

https://www.lightwavelogic.com