Lightpath builds high-fiber-count Miami network

Lightpath disclosed plans to build a high-fiber0count fiber network in Miami.

Lightpath's entry into Miami will kick off with a 55-mile subterranean network of new, high-count fiber in early 2023. All together, the company is planning 135 route miles.

The Miami Central Business District (CBD) network will be customer-ready in January 2023, while two rings to the north and west of the CBD will come online in April 2023.

During the initial rollout of the Miami network, customers will have access to area data centers at 15 NE 9th Street and 36 NE 2nd Street, with six additional area data centers coming online throughout the year. These initial data centers will also provide direct connect services to Cloud providers, connections for Lightpath long haul services, as well as connectivity options for Southern Florida cable landing stations.

