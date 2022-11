Lightbits Labs, which offers high-performance Cloud Data Platform based on NVMe over TCP (NVMe/TCP) protocol, will be demonstrating its next-generation block storage for AWS at the AWS re:Invent Marketplace Pavilion that will run from November 28 to December 2.

Lightbits will demonstrate how its technology, accelerated by Intel-based storage-optimized EC2 instances can accelerate analytics, high-performance databases, and transactional workloads on the public cloud for half the cost of alternative solutions.

Lightbits, an AWS APN partner, said its NVMe/TCP architecture delivers high-performance at consistent low-latencies, making it ideal for database workloads like Oracle and PostgreSQL.