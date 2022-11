Kyocera has developed an On-Board Optics Module that achieves an overall bandwidth of 512 Gbps (16 channels of 32 Gbps/channel).

Kyocera’s prototype module is miniaturized for installation on a printed circuit board near the processor. The company says its module achieves unprecedented improvements in signal-to-noise ratio, virtually eliminating the signal loss caused by conventional electrical conductors.

Kyocera’s module uses a Low-Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) mounting substrate developed by Kyocera, which offers exceptional material characteristics, such as fine wiring, low dielectric constant, multilayering, and thermal conductivity.

