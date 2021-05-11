KPN tests 25G PON in Rotterdam with Nokia

KPN is testing Nokia's 25G PON implementation.

In a field trial at an animal hospital in Rotterdam, KPN is delivering symmetrical speeds of 20 Gbps over its existing fiber network.

Nokia notes that its Quillon chip enables 25G PON alongside GPON and XGS-PON on the same fiber, and powered by the same access node.

Babak Fouladi, chief technology and digital officer and member of KPN's board of management said: “At KPN, we are doing everything we can to give everyone access to superfast internet by building a national fiber optic network. The demonstration in the Caresse animal hospital shows that very high speeds are vital for the digital future of the Netherlands. I am proud that we can contribute to this with our super-fast network.”

Sandy Motley, President Nokia Fixed Networks, said: “We are delighted to have worked with KPN on this exciting trial. Operators are now using fiber broadband networks to support enterprise as well as residential customers which is accelerating demand for higher speeds. When we designed our Quillion chipset, a key requirement was to be able to support multiple PON technologies on the same fiber, giving operators the flexibility to offer different service levels dependent on the customers’ needs.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/11/18/nokia-and-kpn-successfully-trial-25g-pon-in-rotterdam-animal-hospital/