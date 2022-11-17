Keysight reports record revenue and orders

Keysight Technologies reported quarterly revenue of $1.44 billion, up 11% compared with $1.29 billion last year, or 15% on a core basis, which excludes the impact of foreign currency changes and revenue associated with businesses acquired or divested within the last twelve months. Non-GAAP net income was $386 million, or $2.14 per share, compared with $338 million, or $1.82 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“Keysight’s exceptional fourth quarter performance capped off an outstanding record year. Strong execution by our teams again delivered results ahead of expectations, while navigating supply, geopolitical, and macro dynamics,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, Keysight’s President and CEO. “We achieved record orders in the quarter and fiscal year, which underscored broad-based demand for Keysight’s high-value, differentiated solutions. Despite an uncertain macro environment, we remain confident in the resilience of our business, and the long-term secular growth trends across our markets.”

Communications Solutions Group (CSG)

CSG reported revenue of $992 million in the fourth quarter, up 8 percent over last year, driven by 5G platform strength, continued O-RAN adoption, and investment in 800G and 1.6 Terabit R&D, as well as spectrum operations, cybersecurity, space, and satellite solutions. CSG reported growth across all regions.

Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG)

EISG reported revenue of $451 million in the fourth quarter, up 20 percent over last year, driven by next-generation automotive and energy technologies, general electronics, and semiconductor solutions. EISG reported growth across all regions.

