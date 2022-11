ITEN introduced a micro-battery of only 100µA.h. that can be recharged via an indoor photovoltaic cell.

Potential applications include sensors powered by Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) System-on-a-chip implementations. The company says such a solution powered by its micro-battey could operate 24/7 sending data every 10 seconds during the day and every 4 to 5 minutes during the night (this frequency could be increased if using a 250µA.h micro-battery instead). By comparison, a coin cell of at least 100mA.h would be required to get the same operating conditions but with a limited lifetime.

ITEN, which is based in Lyon, France, recently closed a EUR 80 million financing round.

https://www.iten.com