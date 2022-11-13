Intelsat Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32 satellites successfully launched

On Saturday, November 12th, SpaceX successfully launched Intelsat's Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32 geosynchronous communications satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Intelsat's Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32, which were manufactured by Maxar, will ensure service continuity to Intelsat’s North American media customers.

Galaxy 31 will replace Galaxy 23 at 121 degrees west and will begin service in early 2023. The satellite will provide distribution services to cable headends throughout the United States.

Galaxy 32 will replace the C-band payload of Galaxy 17 at 91 degrees west in early 2023. This satellite will provide service continuity for Intelsat’s media customers with high-performance distribution to viewers in North America.

