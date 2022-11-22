Intel elects BlackRock co-founder Barbara Novick to its board

Barbara G. Novick, co-founder and senior advisor at BlackRock Inc., was elected to Intel's board of directors, effective Dec. 1, 2022.

Novick will serve as an independent director and join the board’s Audit & Finance and Compensation committees.

Novick, 62, co-founded BlackRock in 1988 and continued as its vice chairman until February 2021, when she transitioned to senior advisor. In 2009, she established BlackRock's Global Government Relations and Public Policy Group to provide a voice for investors, which she headed until 2021; and from 2018 to 2020, she additionally oversaw BlackRock's Global Investment Stewardship team.

“As co-founder and leader of one of the world’s most successful investment firms, Barbara brings a unique perspective to Intel’s board,” said Omar Ishrak, chairman of the Intel board. “With her deep experience in investment and finance as well as broad business acumen, Barbara will be a strong advocate for the interests of our stockholders as Intel continues its transformation.”

