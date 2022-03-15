Indonet deploys Juniper Apstra for network automation

PT IndoInternetTbk (Indonet), an Indonesian digital infrastructure provider, has selected Juniper Apstra to help automate, modernize and facilitate an experience-first expansion of its network infrastructure. Through managed automated network provisioning and monitoring, Apstra has already delivered Indonet an estimated 20% in cost-savings efficiency.

Indonet utilized Apstra to validate the design, deployment and operation of the EVPN/VXLAN overlay and IP fabric underlay of its latest data center, both built on Juniper QFX Series Switches. The use of validated templates and zero-touch provisioning has resulted in reduced deployment times and reliable data center operations, allowing Indonet to significantly streamline the day-to-day management of its data center networks and unify them in a virtual environment seamlessly.

“Juniper Networks is excited to partner with and grow Indonet’s network as they build out a simplified, reliable and efficient infrastructure across Indonesia. Apstra has greatly facilitated the automation and expansion across their data center networks and we look forward to continuing our journey together as they transform into a modern digital infrastructure provider, further fueling Indonesia’s growth momentum," said Perry Sui, Senior Director, ASEAN & Taiwan, Juniper Networks.

https://newsroom.juniper.net/news/news-details/2022/Indonet-Partners-with-Juniper-Networks-for-Intent-Based-Networking-Software-to-Automate-and-Modernize-Network-Deployment/default.aspx